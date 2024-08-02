News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manu Bhaker's coach Jung asked to vacate home in 2 days!

Manu Bhaker's coach Jung asked to vacate home in 2 days!

Source: PTI
August 02, 2024 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

National pistol coach Jung faces eviction from home within hours of returning from Olympics

Samresh Jung

IMAGE: National pistol coach Samresh Jung, second from left, with the shooting team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suma Shirur/X

National pistol coach Samaresh Jung was a bewildered man within hours of landing back in India from the Paris Olympics after discovering that the house he considered his home for nearly 75 years is an "illegal construction" and he had just 48 hours to vacate it.

Jung, who was nicknamed 'goldfinger' at the peak of his prowess after fetching an astonishing seven gold, five silver and two bronze medals in the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games, said he needs at least two months to pack up and leave.

"This was a property we were staying on for the last 75 years. In 1978, the land and structure was leased out to a Mr Singh and we have been paying rent to him since then," a hassled Jung told PTI.

 

"The L&DO (Land and Development Office) served us a notice only yesterday. In fact, I came to know about it one hour after reaching home from Paris," he revealed.

Pistol shooters have contributed two of India's three medals in the ongoing Paris Games with Manu Bhaker winning the individual 10m air pistol bronze before combining with Sarabjot Singh to claim the mixed team third position.

Jung's house is in the Civil Lines area and he said 200 families have been ordered to leave within two days.

The Delhi High Court will hear the matter on Monday

"I am not above law and I will vacate if this is what the law demands. But two days notice is not the way. At least give us a couple of months to move out," he said.

"Is it an emergency or war situation that we have to vacate in a day?" he asked.

The 54-year-old said he does not have another house in Delhi.

"Now, I have nowhere to go. I have a huge library of more than 1000 books and my brother has gone house hunting and we are trying to pack everything," he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record
'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record
Anju backs men's relay team, Sable to spring surprises
Anju backs men's relay team, Sable to spring surprises
PIX: Alcaraz, Djokovic in semis; Swiatek, Zverev out
PIX: Alcaraz, Djokovic in semis; Swiatek, Zverev out
Why EV sales set roads on fire in July
Why EV sales set roads on fire in July
Why wasn't NEET-UG exam scrapped?: SC explains
Why wasn't NEET-UG exam scrapped?: SC explains
Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing
Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing
4 persons rescued alive 3 days after Wayanad tragedy
4 persons rescued alive 3 days after Wayanad tragedy

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

Sindhu uncertain about future after Olympic loss

Sindhu uncertain about future after Olympic loss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances