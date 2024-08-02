News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Judoka Tulika's Olympic dream dashed in 32 seconds

Judoka Tulika's Olympic dream dashed in 32 seconds

Source: PTI
August 02, 2024 14:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tulika Mann

IMAGE: Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz in action against India’s Tulika Maan. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoo/Reuters

Indian judoka Tulika Mann crashed out of the women's +78kg event at the Paris Olympics after going down in the opening round to London Games champion Idalys Ortiz of Cuba in Paris on Friday.

The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to the Cuban, who has four Olympic medals including two silver and a bronze, 0-10 by ippon at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

 

The contest between Tulika, who lost her father when she was a two-year-old and is a single child of a widowed mother, and Ortiz lasted just 28 seconds as the decorated Cuban trapped the Indian in a chokehold.

With the defeat, India's judo campaign ended as Tulika was the lone judoka from the country competing at the Games.

Ippon is a move in which judokas throw their opponents to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the rivals land on their back.

An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes the opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds or when an opposite judoka gives up. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sindhu uncertain about future after Olympic loss
Sindhu uncertain about future after Olympic loss
'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record
'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record
Olympics: WR holder Mayer out of decathlon with injury
Olympics: WR holder Mayer out of decathlon with injury
Rahul will have to reveal his caste if...: Assam CM
Rahul will have to reveal his caste if...: Assam CM
'Fear of death kept us awake all night'
'Fear of death kept us awake all night'
QSRs look to serve up new menus to deal with slump
QSRs look to serve up new menus to deal with slump
Uttarakhand: IAF joins rescue op to evacuate pilgrims
Uttarakhand: IAF joins rescue op to evacuate pilgrims

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarters

Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarters

Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances