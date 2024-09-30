Carlos Alcaraz advances to semis in Beijing

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his quarter final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov. Photograph: Tingshu Wang

Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz recorded a 7-5, 6-2 win over seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia to advance to the semifinals of the China Open on Monday in Beijing.

Alcaraz converted four of 12 break points to dispatch Khachanov in 96 minutes and move one spot to No. 2 in the rankings, surpassing Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard will square off against third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, who had five aces en route to a 6-2, 6-4 win over Flavio Cobolli of Italy.

Also on Monday, fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev toppled Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-5 in a match that was continued from because of a rain delay. Rublev, however, was unable to extend his good fortune and fell to Chinese wild card Bu Yunchaokete.

Yanchaokete will face a tall task in the next round in the form of top-seeded Jannik Sinner, who secured a 6-2, 7-6 (8) win over Jiri Hecka of the Czech