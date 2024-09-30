News
PIX: Ton-up Mominul takes Bangladesh to 205/6 at lunch

PIX: Ton-up Mominul takes Bangladesh to 205/6 at lunch

Source: PTI
September 30, 2024 12:13 IST
IMAGES from Day 4 of the 2nd Test played between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Monday.

Mominul Haque celebrates his century.

IMAGE: Mominul Haque celebrates his century.Photograph: BCCI

Mominul Haque hit a fine century to guide Bangladesh to 205 for six in their first innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against India in Kanpur on Monday.

 

Resuming their innings at 107 for three after no play was possible on day two and three out due to a wet outfield, Bangladesh added 98 for the loss of three wickets in the opening session on day four.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim. 

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim. Photograph: BCCI

Mominul led the fight for Bangladesh, remaining unbeaten on 102 off 176 balls while giving him company was Mehidy Hasan Miraz (6 not out).

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) and Aksh Deep (2/43) picked up two wickets apiece, while Japsrit Bumrah (1/36) and Mohammed Siraj (1/46) claimed one each.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

