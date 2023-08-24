News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Al Hilal's Neymar set to light up Indian stadium vs Mumbai City

Al Hilal's Neymar set to light up Indian stadium vs Mumbai City

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 24, 2023 18:21 IST
Neymar Jr

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Al Hilal/Twitter

Excitement abounds in the Indian football scene as Brazilian superstar Neymar inches closer to potentially playing his inaugural match on Indian soil. The anticipation arises from Al Hilal, Neymar's current club, being drawn into the same group as India's premier team, Mumbai City, in the Asian Champions League.

Scheduled to commence on September 18, the Asian Champions League group stage has sparked interest among fans. Neymar's involvement in matches on Indian turf is eagerly anticipated, though exact dates remain pending the final match schedule release.

 

Joining Al Hilal, the most successful club in AFC Champions League history with four titles, in Group D are Iran's FC Nassaji Mazandaran and Uzbekistan's Navbahor.

Names like Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and Malcom grace Al Hilal's roster, led by coach Jorge Jesus of Portugal. Whether Neymar will feature in Jesus' squad for India remains to be seen.

Al Hilal

The notion of facing "the best in the world" in Neymar has invigorated Mumbai City's players, according to coach Des Buckingham. However, it's not expected to be an easy feat.

The acclaimed footballer, fresh off a multi-million dollar deal with the Saudi club Al Hilal, is expected to grace Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Surprisingly, this will serve as Mumbai City's 'home' ground for the Asian Champions League, given that their primary home, the Andheri Sports Complex, did not meet the tournament's prerequisites.

This scenario marks a significant moment in Indian football history.

Unlike previous instances involving star footballers, such as Pele's visit in 1977 or Lionel Messi's match in 2011, which were primarily exhibition matches, the Asian Champions League represents a high-stakes, competitive tournament where participating clubs rarely hold back.

REDIFF SPORTS
