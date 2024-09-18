News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Can I Have Your Number?'

'Can I Have Your Number?'

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 18, 2024 17:08 IST
Neeraj Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

In a recent viral video, javelin star Neeraj Chopra is seen graciously interacting with fans.

As Neeraj makes his way through a crowd of admirers, a young woman asks, 'Can I have your number?'

The 26-year-old 2024 Olympic silver medalist, known for his humility and professionalism, politely declines the request.

 

 

The incident occurred after Neeraj's impressive second place finish in the Diamond League final in Brussels.

Despite facing challenges like a groin injury and a fractured arm, Neeraj consistently delivers exceptional results.

His second place finish in the Diamond League final, narrowly missing the top spot by a mere centimetre, is a testament to his skill and determination.

REDIFF SPORTS
