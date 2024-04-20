News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Can Gukesh maintain lead in Candidates' Chess?

Can Gukesh maintain lead in Candidates' Chess?

Source: PTI
April 20, 2024 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

D Gukesh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Michal Walusza for FIDE/X

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh will have his task cut out against Firouzja Alireza of France in the penultimate round of the Candidates' chess tournament, on what promises to be a photo-finish in Toronto.

Gukesh, with his last white game, will improve his chances greatly in the tournament if he can get past Alireza, who has clearly been struggling.

With 7.5 points in his bag, Gukesh shares the lead with Hikaru Nakamura of the United States and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

Just two rounds are remaining in the biggest event of the year.

The most important clash of the penultimate round will be between Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura. The latter has been displaying top form having won three in a row while Nepomniachtchi is the only player in the tournament who has remained undefeated after 12 gruelling games.

 

Apart from these three, Fabiano Caruana is the only player who has a chance to win the event.

With seven points, thus far, the American will have to tackle a tough opposition in R Praggnanandhaa of India and finally Nepomniachtchi in the last round.

Even Gukesh has a tough opponent to deal with in Nakamura in the final round and much will depend on how he does against the world number three.

Praggnanandhaa had shown signs of a podium finish mid-way through the tournament but could not quite end up where he wanted to.

However, the Indian has displayed great promise and it is only a matter of time before he can be in the top five of the world ranking or even more. Currently Praggnanandhaa has six points.

Another Indian Vidit Gujrathi had a promising start and his two victories against Nakamura in the tournament stand out as his best efforts.

Nerves, however, played some part along with time pressure on certain occasions and the Indian will have to wait for another chance.

It has been a tough call for Alireza, who has just 4.5 points while Abasov, on three points, is at the bottom of the table.

In the women's section, Zhongyi Tan is in the front on eight points and her nearest contender is compatriot Tingjie Lei, who is a half point behind.

The two leaders are followed by Russian duo of Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno along with India's Koneru Humpy on six points apiece.

R Vaishali on 5.5 points comes in next, a full point ahead of Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine and Nurgyul Salimovaa of Bulgaria.

Pairings of round 13 (Indians unless specified): Vidit Gujrathi (5) vs Nijat Abasov (AZE, 3); D Gukesh (7.5) vs Firouzja Alireza (FRA, 4.5); R Praggnanandhaa (6) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA, 7); Ian Nepomniachthi (FID, 7.5) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 7.5).

Women: Zhongyi Tan (CHN, 8) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (FID, 6); Koneru Humpy (6) vs Anna Muzychuk (UKR, 4.5); R Vaishali (5.5) vs Tingjie Lei (CHN, 7.5); Nurgyuaal Salimova (BUL, 4.5) vs Kateryna Lagno (FID, 6). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gymnast Dipa fails to qualify for Olympics in vault
Gymnast Dipa fails to qualify for Olympics in vault
Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'
Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'
'Babysitter' Pant Strikes Again!
'Babysitter' Pant Strikes Again!
'I will do everything to play in T20 World Cup': DK
'I will do everything to play in T20 World Cup': DK
Verstappen wins first sprint race of the F1 season
Verstappen wins first sprint race of the F1 season
Should Dhoni bat higher up the order?
Should Dhoni bat higher up the order?
Struggling Punjab, Gujarat in battle of cellar teams
Struggling Punjab, Gujarat in battle of cellar teams

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Preity Slams Rohit 'Fake News'

Preity Slams Rohit 'Fake News'

Freestyle wrestlers miss out on Olympic qualification

Freestyle wrestlers miss out on Olympic qualification

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances