News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gymnast Dipa Karmakar fails to qualify for Olympics in vault

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar fails to qualify for Olympics in vault

Source: PTI
April 19, 2024 21:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dipa Karmakar finished fourth in the women's vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup. Photograph: Dipa Karmakar/Instagram

India's star gymnast Dipa Karmakar signed off with another creditable fourth place finish in the women's vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup, a Paris Olympics qualifying event, in Doha on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who had finished fourth at the Baku Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan last month, once again missed out on a medal by a whisker after coming up with a score of 13.333.

 

Panama's Navas Karla (13.850) claimed the gold medal, while An Chang Ok of Korea (13.833) and Georgieva Valentina (13.466) won the silver and bronze respectively.

Dipa had finished sixth in the qualifying round of the Paris Olympics qualifier.

The other Indian in fray, Pranati Nayak had failed to qualify for the final after finishing 11th in the qualifying round.

Dipa, who battled two knee operations in 2017 and 2019 due to ACL tears and a 21-month suspension due to a doping violation, thus failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics Games in vault.

The gymnasts earn Olympic ranking points from the Apparatus World Cup series based on how well they do compared to other eligible gymnasts on each apparatus. The highest-ranked eligible gymnast in a final earns 30 ranking points, second highest 25, and so on.

Dipa, who returned after completing the doping ban only last year, didn't participate in the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany (February 22-25). She had finished fifth in Cairo (February 15-18) World Cup.

The Asian Championship, scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan from May 16 to 19, is the final Olympic qualifier.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Tirkey drive hockey-mad Sundergarh votes for BJD?
Can Tirkey drive hockey-mad Sundergarh votes for BJD?
Runner Shalu cleared of doping after DNA test...
Runner Shalu cleared of doping after DNA test...
Paris Olympics menu: More French, local, less meat
Paris Olympics menu: More French, local, less meat
IPL PIX: Jadeja hits fifty but Dhoni steals the show
IPL PIX: Jadeja hits fifty but Dhoni steals the show
Phase 1 sees 62.37% turnout, final figs on Saturday
Phase 1 sees 62.37% turnout, final figs on Saturday
Serious concern over children used in pornography: SC
Serious concern over children used in pornography: SC
Free style wrestlers miss out on Olympic qualification
Free style wrestlers miss out on Olympic qualification

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Free style wrestlers miss out on Olympic qualification

Free style wrestlers miss out on Olympic qualification

Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'

Shooting: 'Nobody knows who will go for Olympics'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances