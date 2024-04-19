News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Big blow! Punia, Sujeet to miss Asian qualifiers after arriving late due to bad weather in Dubai

Big blow! Punia, Sujeet to miss Asian qualifiers after arriving late due to bad weather in Dubai

Source: PTI
April 19, 2024 11:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Deepak Punia will miss the continental tournament after arriving late. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

In a huge setback for the Indian wrestling contingent at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, two of the country's best wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal, will miss the continental event as they could not report for the weigh-in on time as their flight arrived late in the Kyrgyzstan capital owing to bad weather in Dubai.

While both Punia and Kalkal eventually managed to reach Bishkek after being stranded at the Dubai international airport due to incessant rain and flooding, they could not report for the mandatory weigh-in on time, according to sources.

 

The sources added that the organisers did not allow late weigh-in despite request from the Indian coaches.

Punia (86kg), who had come close to winning a medal at the Tokyo Games, and Sujeet (65kg), were on their way to Bishkek to participate in the Asia Olympic qualifiers — the second-last qualifying event for Paris Olympics — when a majority of the flights leaving Dubai got cancelled or delayed because of the flooding of the airport.

The duo, accompanied by Russian coach Kamal Malikov and physio Shubham Gupta, were forced to sleep on the floor and had no access to proper food due to the rain-induced crisis in Dubai.

"They were stuck at the Dubai airport since April 16 and it seems the chance of qualifying for Paris Olympics is slipping out of their hands as they are scheduled to compete tomorrow.

“They are not getting any flights to Bishkek. I am worried about them," Dayanand Kalakal, Sujeet's father, had told PTI on Thursday.

Deepak and Sujeet were training in Dagestan, Russia from April 2 to 15 and decided to fly from Makachkala to Bishkek via Dubai.

The last chance to qualify for Paris will be World Qualifiers in Turkey in May.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashutosh Or SKY: Who Batted Best? Vote!
Ashutosh Or SKY: Who Batted Best? Vote!
Breast cancer survivor to run London marathon topless
Breast cancer survivor to run London marathon topless
IPL 2024: What's Going Wrong For RCB?
IPL 2024: What's Going Wrong For RCB?
'A prime minister should take country forward'
'A prime minister should take country forward'
Are stock markets ready for a delay in rate cut?
Are stock markets ready for a delay in rate cut?
Voting underway in 21 states in Phase 1 of LS polls
Voting underway in 21 states in Phase 1 of LS polls
Pawars Get Battle Ready!
Pawars Get Battle Ready!

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Leads The MVP Race

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Leads The MVP Race

Paris Olympics menu: More French, local, less meat

Paris Olympics menu: More French, local, less meat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances