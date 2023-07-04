News
Injured Pope ruled out of Ashes

July 04, 2023 17:08 IST
IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope walks off for medical attention after injuring his shoulder while fielding on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's in London on Wednesday, June 28. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series against Australia after dislocating his shoulder during the second Test at Lord's, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

 

Pope damaged his right shoulder while fielding and will undergo surgery.

"He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the ECB said.

"England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday."

Australia lead the series 2-0.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
