News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Prannoy among Top-10 in BWF rankings

Prannoy among Top-10 in BWF rankings

Source: PTI
August 01, 2023 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

HS Prannoy gained one spot in the BWF Rankings

IMAGE: HS Prannoy gained one spot in the BWF Rankings. Photograph: BAI Media/Twitter

Star Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped to the ninth and 11th spots respectively in the latest BWF world rankings following semi-final finishes at Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament.

 

While Prannoy gained one spot, Sen improved two places after they lost in the semi-finals in three hard-fought games against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Indonesia's Jonatan Christie respectively in Tokyo last week.

Former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth also climbed a rung to 19th position, while national champion Mithun Manjunath moved four places to the 50th position.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained static at 17th, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also stayed at the world number 2 position in the latest charts.

Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri and Gayatri Gopichand also improved two spots to the 17th position.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
We will continue to implement tactical changes: Fulton
We will continue to implement tactical changes: Fulton
'Team combination for Asia Cup already decided'
'Team combination for Asia Cup already decided'
Jadeja's sharp response to Kapil's dig
Jadeja's sharp response to Kapil's dig
Maha Samruddhi E-way crane mishap toll rises to 20
Maha Samruddhi E-way crane mishap toll rises to 20
Gangster in Moosewala murder extradited from Azerbaijan
Gangster in Moosewala murder extradited from Azerbaijan
Recipe: Hearty Rice And Potato Soup
Recipe: Hearty Rice And Potato Soup
Tiranga Yatra On Kashmir's Dal Lake
Tiranga Yatra On Kashmir's Dal Lake

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

POCSO case: Minor wrestler okays police report

POCSO case: Minor wrestler okays police report

ACT: Pak team arrive in India via Attari-Wagah border

ACT: Pak team arrive in India via Attari-Wagah border

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances