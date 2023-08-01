'Team combination for Asia Cup already decided'

IMAGE: The Asia Cup and an ODI series against Australia will be preparatory tournaments for India ahead of the ODI World Cup in October. Photograph: BCCI/Twitterr

India's senior all-rounder Jadeja said the playing XI for the Asia Cup beginning on August 30 has already been decided despite the experimentations in the ODI series against the West Indies.

India's 50-over assignments after the the tour of the Caribbean include the Asia Cup which starts later this month followed by a three-match series against Australia and the all important ODI World Cup in October.

"Captain and team management know what combination they are going to play. There is no confusion at all. We have already decided what is going to be the combination in the Asia Cup, they have already decided that before. But it's more about trying out a particular player or batter at a batting position."



Talking about the loss in the second ODI, Jadeja said, "We were not disappointed with the loss. We didn't lose the match because of experiments, sometimes conditions also matter.

"We are trying different combinations. We can try different batters at different position. This is the series where we can afford to chop and change. Young players also need that international experience, they also need a game time," he said.