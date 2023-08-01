News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Minor wrestler okays police report in sexual abuse case against WFI boss

Source: PTI
August 01, 2023 16:56 IST
A chargesheet was filed by the Delhi Police against outgoing and tainted WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was sexual misconduct

IMAGE: A chargesheet was filed by the Delhi Police against outgoing and tainted WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was sexual misconduct. Photograph: PTI

The minor wrestler, who accused outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, on Tuesday did not oppose the Delhi Police's closure report in court, the public prosecutor said.

 

The alleged victim and her father, who recorded their statement before Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor in an in-chamber proceeding, said that they were satisfied with the police investigation and had no opposition to the Delhi Police's report in the case.

The court, after recording their statements in the matter, reserved its order for September 6 on whether to accept the police report seeking cancellation of the case, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.

The Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler.

Brij Bhushan, against whom the country's six top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had levelled charges of sexual harassment and sat in protest at Jantar Mantar, was charged by charged by the Delhi Police and later granted two-day interim bail.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
