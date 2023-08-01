News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jadeja's sharp response to Kapil's dig

Jadeja's sharp response to Kapil's dig

Source: PTI
August 01, 2023 12:02 IST
'Everyone has their own opinion. Ex-players have full right to share their opinion, but I don't think there is any arrogance in this team.'

Ravindra Jadeja defended his teammates saying, every player is hardworking and no one has taken anything for granted.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja defended his teammates saying, every player is hardworking and no one has taken anything for granted. Photograph: BCCI/Twitterr

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja responded to former captain Kapil Dev's dig on the team becoming 'arrogant', saying "people make such comments when India lose matches".

 

Recently, Kapil said that arrogance has crept into the current Indian team and the players feel they know everything.

Talking to reporters on the eve of the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies in Tarouba, Trinidad, Jadeja said the players were only focussed on winning for India and have no personal agenda.

"Everyone has their own opinion. Ex-players have full right to share their opinion, but I don't think there is any arrogance in this team," Jadeja said.

"Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone is hardworking. No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 per cent. Such comments generally come when Indian team loses a match.

"This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda," he added.

 

Source: PTI
