News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Grave injustice done to her': Priyanka Gandhi assures wrestlers of support

'Grave injustice done to her': Priyanka Gandhi assures wrestlers of support

December 22, 2023 22:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met wrestler Sakshi Malik and the others in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Friday met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who assured them of support in every way in their fight for justice.

Gandhi said women wrestlers who have brought glory to the country from across the world had accused a BJP parliamentarian of sexual exploitation, but the saffron party's government did not take any action against him.

On the contrary, she claimed that the victims were tortured in various ways. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still standing with the accused and is rewarding him in every way, the Congress general secretary said, adding that the women of the country are watching these atrocities.

 

Congress leader Deepender Hooda accompanied the wrestlers when they went to meet Gandhi.

Deepender Hooda earlier met Malik and Punia at his residence, where former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present.

"India's only Olympic medal-winning female wrestler, Sakshi Malik, retired from wrestling due to the grave injustice done to her and the Centre not honouring its promises. This is not a good sign as far as respect for the women of the country and the world of sports are concerned.

"I met Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyavrat Kadyan this morning. She was deeply hurt by the breach of the promises made to him. We urged her to reconsider her decision of quitting wrestling in the interest of the country and assured her that we will not quit till she gets justice," Deepinder Hooda said in a post on X.

Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday -- an outcome that triggered outrage among protesting wrestlers and prompted Malik to announce her retirement from the sport.

Malik and other wrestlers had accused former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'A solid leadership is required in WFI'
'A solid leadership is required in WFI'
SEE: Teary-eyed Sakshi hangs up her boots in protest
SEE: Teary-eyed Sakshi hangs up her boots in protest
Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins
Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins
Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President
Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President
Forex reserves jump $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn
Forex reserves jump $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn
'Case genuine': Court rejects Sanjay Singh's bail
'Case genuine': Court rejects Sanjay Singh's bail
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President

Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President

Wrestler Bajrang to return Padma Shri

Wrestler Bajrang to return Padma Shri

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances