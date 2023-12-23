News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW

Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW

December 23, 2023 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, right, and Vinesh Phogat break down as Bajran Punia tries to console them during a press conference at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), battling a sexual harassment scandal, may need to safeguard women wrestlers to get its suspension lifted, the game's global governing body said on Saturday.

The Wrestling Federation of India was suspended by the United World Wrestling (UWW) in August after failing to hold its election on time.

 

The UWW had asked for a fresh election after the WFI's then-president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, was charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Singh has denied wrongdoing and is out on bail, but the victory of a candidate he backed as his successor in Thursday's election has triggered fresh protest.

Sakshi Malik, a top woman wrestler quit the game in protest, while male wrestler and fellow Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia returned one of India's highest civilian awards.

"Conditions to address the concerns about safeguarding could also be requested," a UWW spokesperson said, when asked about the possibility of lifting the suspension on the WFI.

"We are still gathering feedback from representatives onsite to determine if the conduct of the election was valid and well organised," the spokesperson said by email.

"Before we can lift the suspension, we need to receive the official information from the national federation and the confirmation by the NOC (National Olympic Committee) and the Ministry of Sports."

Wrestlers staged a sit-in protest against Singh in New Delhi and had to be talked out of their plans to throw their medals into the River Ganges in May.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'A solid leadership is required in WFI'
'A solid leadership is required in WFI'
'These tears are the gift of Modi government'
'These tears are the gift of Modi government'
Twists and Turns of the WFI elections
Twists and Turns of the WFI elections
India gets consular access after France detains flight
India gets consular access after France detains flight
Women's Test PIX: India in control after big lead
Women's Test PIX: India in control after big lead
365,300 Crimes Against Women
365,300 Crimes Against Women
40,175 Manufacturers Vanish From Tax Data
40,175 Manufacturers Vanish From Tax Data

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest

Grave injustice done to her: Priyanka Gandhi

Grave injustice done to her: Priyanka Gandhi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances