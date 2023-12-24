News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI

Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI

Last updated on: December 24, 2023 12:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanjay Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Singh/Facebook

The Sports Ministry has taken decisive measures against the recently formed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body, headed by Sanjay Singh, by suspending its operations.

On Sunday, December 24, the ministry declared that the WFI had demonstrated a clear disregard for established rules and regulations.

 

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

In an official statement, the Sports Ministry expressed concern about the hastily announced national competitions by the newly appointed WFI body. It emphasized that proper procedures were not followed and underscored the breach of protocol.

"The new body has not followed the WFI constitution. We have not terminated the Federation but suspended till further orders. They just need to follow the due process and the rules," a sports ministry official told PTI.

The source further explained the reasons for suspension.

"Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly-elected president of WFI announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year."

"This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI."

"As per clause 3 (e) of preamble of constitution of WFI, object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," said the ministry's source.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'Is it a crime to be close to Brij Bhushan?'
'Is it a crime to be close to Brij Bhushan?'
'Dabdabba tha, dabdabba rahega...': Brij Bhushan roars
'Dabdabba tha, dabdabba rahega...': Brij Bhushan roars
Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins
Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins
SEE: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update
SEE: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update
Navy probes drone attack on ship off Indian coast
Navy probes drone attack on ship off Indian coast
Quota row: Jarange to start another hunger strike
Quota row: Jarange to start another hunger strike
Chaos in Pakistan cricket: PSL face uncertain future
Chaos in Pakistan cricket: PSL face uncertain future

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

SEE: Teary-eyed Sakshi hangs up her boots in protest

SEE: Teary-eyed Sakshi hangs up her boots in protest

Twists and Turns of the WFI elections

Twists and Turns of the WFI elections

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances