Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Singh/Facebook

The Sports Ministry has taken decisive measures against the recently formed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body, headed by Sanjay Singh, by suspending its operations.

On Sunday, December 24, the ministry declared that the WFI had demonstrated a clear disregard for established rules and regulations.

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

In an official statement, the Sports Ministry expressed concern about the hastily announced national competitions by the newly appointed WFI body. It emphasized that proper procedures were not followed and underscored the breach of protocol.

"The new body has not followed the WFI constitution. We have not terminated the Federation but suspended till further orders. They just need to follow the due process and the rules," a sports ministry official told PTI.

The source further explained the reasons for suspension.

"Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly-elected president of WFI announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year."

"This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI."

"As per clause 3 (e) of preamble of constitution of WFI, object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," said the ministry's source.