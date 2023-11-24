Brazil's Rodrygo 'racially abused' after argument with Messi

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Rodrygo get into an argument before the delayed start to their South American Qualifiers at Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday, November 21. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Brazil striker Rodrygo said he had received racist messages on social media accounts following an argument with Argentina captain Lionel Messi before the teams' World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Brazil's 1-0 loss to Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, the five-times world champions' third consecutive defeat, was marred by violence after clashes between police and visiting fans at the Maracana stadium caused the match to be delayed by half an hour.

Messi, who accused local police of brutality, was seen interacting with Brazil captain Marquinhos and exchanging heated words with Rodrygo who said he had received many messages with emojis of monkeys and bananas.

"Racists are always on duty. My social networks were invaded with insults and all sorts of nonsense," Rodrygo wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"If we don't do what they want, if we don't behave as they think we should, if we wear something that annoys them, if we don't lower our heads when they attack us, if we occupy spaces they think are theirs alone, the racists will act out their criminal behaviour," he added. "Bad luck for them. We won't stop."

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr., who missed the Argentina game due to injury, supported his team mate.

"We will not stop," he wrote on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Argentina's Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

IMAGE: Angel Di Maria has made 136 appearances for world champions Argentina since his debut in 2008, playing in four World Cups and scoring in the 2022 final win over France. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria will retire from international football following next year's Copa America, the 35-year-old said on Thursday after representing his country for 15 years.

Di Maria has made 136 appearances for world champions Argentina since his debut in 2008, playing in four World Cups and scoring in the 2022 final win over France.

He will take part in his sixth Copa America at the June 20-July 14 tournament in the United States, where Argentina will bid to successfully defend their continental title.

"The Copa America will be the last time I wear the Argentina shirt," Di Maria wrote on his Instagram account.

"With all the pain in my soul and feeling a lump in my throat, I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career.

"I can't express in words how much the cheering of the fans has filled my soul in this last match, I enjoyed every second of with my team mates and friends," he added, referring to his last World Cup qualifier in which Argentina beat Brazil.

Di Maria rejoined Portuguese champions Benfica this year, the club he played for between 2007 and 2010 when he first arrived in Europe.

The winger also played for Real Madrid, Paris St Germain, Juventus and Manchester United.