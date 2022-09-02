News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bopanna, Ramanathan crash out of US Open

Bopanna, Ramanathan crash out of US Open

Source: PTI
September 02, 2022 20:31 IST
Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: It turned out to be a woeful day for Rohan Bopanna. Photograph: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan made early exits from their respective events at the US Open.

 

While Bopanna lost both his opening round matches in both the men's doubles and mixed doubles events on Thursday, Ramanathan was shown the door in the opening round of men's doubles.

The 42-year-old Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop, seeded ninth, were stunned by the unseeded Italian pair of Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego (2) 6-7, 2-6.

It turned out to be a woeful day for Bopanna and China's Yang Zhaoxuan, seeded sixth, as they went down 5-7, 5-7 to Australia's Max Purcell and Gabriela Dabrowski in the first round of mixed doubles.

Earlier in the day, Ramanathan and Serbia's Nikola Cacic lost 4-6, 4-6 to the Italian combination of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, the 15th seeds, in men's doubles.

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

