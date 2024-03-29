News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bopanna in Miami Open doubles final; set to regain No 1 ranking

Bopanna in Miami Open doubles final; set to regain No 1 ranking

Source: PTI
March 29, 2024 11:14 IST
IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna will regain the top spot in the men's doubles when the rankings are updated on Monday. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

India's tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden sailed into the men's doubles final of the Miami Open with a straight-set win over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Thursday.<

 

Bopanna and Ebden, the Australian Open winners, hardly broke a sweat to get the better of Spain's Granollers and Argentina's Zeballos 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Bopanna had slipped to second spot in the doubles rankings after a quarter-final loss at the Dubai Championships and a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters, but the Miami Open semi-final win will help the Indian regain the top spot when they are updated on Monday.

Following the Australian Open triumph, the 44-year-old Bopanna had climbed to the World No.1 spot in the ATP rankings, becoming the oldest player to do so.

In the final, Bopanna and Ebden will take on Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek, who beat the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-7 in the other semi-final.

For Bopanna, this will be his 14th ATP Masters 1000 final and the first in Miami. Overall, this will be his 63rd ATP Tour level final. He has so far won 25 doubles titles.

This will also be the fifth appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final for the Bopanna and Ebden pairing.

Bopanna also achieved a rare feat as he became the second Indian after Leander Paes to reach the final of all 9 ATP Masters events.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
