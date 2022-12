Usain Bolt, once the fastest man on the planet, partied with 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Joining them were French footballer Paul Pogba, who was sidelined from the World Cup with injury, former Portugal captain Luis Figo and Swedish football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

IMAGE: Usain Bolt with Novak Djokovic at a party during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: Usain Bolt/Facebook

IMAGE: Bolt, Djokovic and Luis Figo. Photograph: Usain Bolt/Facebook