Billie Jean King Cup: India down South Korea for third win

Billie Jean King Cup: India down South Korea for third win

Source: PTI
April 12, 2024 19:16 IST
IMAGE:  India defeated South Korea to move to the second spot in Pool A. Photograph: Ankita Raina/X

India picked up their third victory in the Billie Jean King Cup as they defeated South Korea 2-1 in a Asia Oceania Group-1 tie in Changsha, China on Friday.

With the win, India have moved up to the second spot in Pool A after three wins and one loss.

 

Against Korea, world No. 379 Rutuja Bhosale gave India the early lead by securing a facile 6-2 6-2 win against Sohyun Park.

The Koreans, however, drew parity when Ankita Raina went down 2-6 3-6 against Sujeong Jang.

But Ankita made amends in the doubles fixture. Alongside Prarthana Thombare, the Indian duo warded off the Korean combine of Park and Dabin Kim 6-4 6-4  in one hour and 33 minutes.

India had earlier defeated Pacific Oceania (3-0) and Chinese Taipei (2-1). They had lost to China (0-3).

The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will get promoted to the play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.

The Indian tennis team will take on fourth-place New Zealand in their final group match on Saturday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
