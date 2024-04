IMAGE: Sania Mirza celebrates Eid with her family. Photograph: Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza celebrated Eid with her family -- parents Imran and Nasima, son Izhan, sister Anam, brother-in-law Mohammad Asaduddin (cricket legend Mohammad Azharuddin's son), niece Dua -- and the tennis star looked gorgeous as always, donning a classic pastel coloured suit.

Giving fans a glimpse of her Eid celebrations, Sania shared photos on her social media handles. While Sania looked classy in her floral suit matched with jhumkas, Izhaan followed in his mother's footsteps.