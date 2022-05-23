Biggest upsets on Day 2 at the French Open

TEENAGER PARRY STUNS KREJCIKOVA

IMAGE: Barbora Krejcikova took a lengthy break after losing the second set and was booed by the partisan French crowd. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Barbora Krejcikova's French Open title defence ended in the opening round on Monday as local hope Diane Parry was roared to a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory against the second-seeded Czech.

A tearful Barbora Krejcikova said she hit a wall physically midway through her match against Diane Parry with the defeat ending the Czech second seed's French Open title defence in the opening round.

Krejcikova's last competitive match was in February in Doha before she took a lengthy break to deal with an elbow injury, but she still managed to win the first set in brisk fashion and opened up a 2-0 lead in the second against the local hope.

But her problems started soon after as errors and double faults began to creep into her game as the match progressed against her 19-year-old opponent, who had never faced a top-10 opponent before in her career.

Krejcikova, who left the news conference for a few minutes to compose herself, said she was pain-free but she struggled to keep up with the pace during the rallies against the 97th-ranked Parry under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

OSAKA KNOCKED OUT BY ANISIMOVA

IMAGE: Japan’s Naomi Osaka never looked comfortable on her least favourite surface as she struggled to control her powerful game. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Japan's Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5, 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.

Up against 27th seed Anisimova, four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka never looked comfortable on her least favourite surface as she struggled to control her powerful game.

The first three games all went against serve in a tense start but Anisimova held to go 3-1 ahead.

A backhand error by Anisimova allowed Osaka to level for 3-3, but a double fault in the 11th game allowed Anisimova to move 6-5 up and she held serve to love to take the set.

Anisimova broke decisively for 4-3 in the second set as Osaka again double faulted game.

After a couple of match points went begging, Anisimova finished it off with a stunning backhand winner down the line.