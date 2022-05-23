News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open: Osaka knocked out in first round, Swiatek advances

French Open: Osaka knocked out in first round, Swiatek advances

Last updated on: May 23, 2022 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Naomi Osaka

Japan's Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5, 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.

Up against 27th seed Anisimova, four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka never looked comfortable on her least favourite surface as she struggled to control her powerful game.

The first three games all went against serve in a tense start but Anisimova held to go 3-1 ahead.

A backhand error by Anisimova allowed Osaka to level for 3-3, but a double fault in the 11th game allowed Anisimova to move 6-5 up and she held serve to love to take the set.

Anisimova broke decisively for 4-3 in the second set as Osaka again double faulted game.

After a couple of match points went begging, Anisimova finished it off with a stunning backhand winner down the line.

Osaka withdrew from the tournament in 2021 after boycotting post-match media duties for mental health reasons.

In the build-up to last year's French Open, Osaka said she would not attend the obligatory news conferences for players after matches as they impacted her mental wellbeing.

The Japanese, who at that time revealed she had been suffering from depression for almost three years, returned to competitive tennis at the Tokyo Olympics after the saga cast a spotlight on players' post-match media duties.

Roland Garros organisers conceded they could 'do better' on mental health this year.

Swiatek extends unbeaten streak to 29 in easy Paris opener

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek put on a commanding display against Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko with a 6-2, 6-0 opening victory to kickstart her bid for a second French Open title and extend her winning run to 29 matches.

Swiatek, who won the 2020 Roland Garros title without dropping a set, arrived in Paris having won her last five tournaments, including four WTA 1000 events, and is the overwhelming favourite to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup again.

"I just want to keep going. I am aware that someday my streak may stop," Swiatek said on court. "Basically I am just working every day to be 100% focused on my tennis, not on stats or not on some numbers."

"Just playing tennis and focusing on my game and being kind of in a bubble. That's going to help me be consistent. That's what I've been doing the past weeks and I'm going to continue doing that here."

On a rainy morning the Pole, who will turn 21 next week, opened play under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier and got off to a blazing start in her first meeting against Tsurenko, who is ranked 119th in the world.

She was broken while serving for the opening set at 5-1 but Swiatek stepped up to break the 32-year-old Tsurenko to love in the next game to bag the set in 28 minutes.

Swiatek, who continued sporting a blue and yellow ribbon on her cap in support of Ukrainian people affected by Russia's invasion, did not lose another game in the match and wrapped up the contest in 54 minutes on her third match point with a forehand down the line winner -- her 20th of the match.

"I am really happy that I finished early. I have some media, exciting stuff, and then maybe we will go somewhere in Paris to see something," said Swiatek, who will next face the winner of the match between Alison Riske and Dayana Yastremska.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jyothi smashes own 100m hurdles national record in UK
Jyothi smashes own 100m hurdles national record in UK
SEE: The Pujaras Holiday In Paris...
SEE: The Pujaras Holiday In Paris...
Arshdeep reveals how he perfected the yorker
Arshdeep reveals how he perfected the yorker
Kirit Somaiya's wife sues Raut for Rs 100 cr
Kirit Somaiya's wife sues Raut for Rs 100 cr
It's Rafale vs Boeing for INS Vikrant's fighters
It's Rafale vs Boeing for INS Vikrant's fighters
Kerala bypoll has a lot at stake for Rahul, Venugopal
Kerala bypoll has a lot at stake for Rahul, Venugopal
Gyanvapi: Whose plea first, court to decide on Tues
Gyanvapi: Whose plea first, court to decide on Tues

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Golf: One of the greatest fightbacks in majors history

Golf: One of the greatest fightbacks in majors history

Buttler Or Russell:Most Valuable Player?

Buttler Or Russell:Most Valuable Player?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances