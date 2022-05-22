Biggest upsets on Day 1 at the French Open

KANEPI KNOCKS OUT MUGURUZA

IMAGE: Spain’s Garbine Muguruza farewells the crowd after losing her women’s singles first round against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Former champion Garbine Muguruza suffered a second consecutive first-round exit at the French Open, biting the red dirt in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss to Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Sunday as she continued on her downward trend.

Muguruza, who lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2016 and reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros two years later, was in cruise control in a one-sided first set before Kanepi ground her way back into the match.

The decider was close but the 36-year-old Kanepi, who has reached the last eight in all the Grand Slam tournaments, took her chances and prevailed when Muguruza made an unforced error.

Muguruza finished last year on a high, winning the WTA finals, but the world number has had a dreadful 2022, managing consecutive wins only once.

IMAGE: Kaia Kanepi of Estonia celebrates winning match point. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The 28-year-old Spaniard was at a loss to explain her decline.

"It is very hard, in the end. You have nothing guaranteed. The fact that you finished the year, the previous year well doesn't guarantee that you're going to start the year playing at the same level," Muguruza told a news conference.

"You've got to work and you've got to fight for it. We all know that every year is different and so far just working through it.

"It's been a tough season though. I mean, I've had matches so much in control, but then I don't manage to close and it gets complicated and then a match is a match and at the end there's only a winner. But I feel that I'm training hard, I'm putting the work.

Muguruza is, however, confident she can turn things around.

"I'm playing tournaments, trying to switch those moments, try to get more confident," she said.

"So we're going to keep doing it. I mean at some point I'm a hundred percent sure that I'm going to go out there and get those wins that have been slipping away from me."

LINETTE UPSETS JABEUR

IMAGE: Poland’s Magda Linette plays a forehand against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Magda Linette ousted sixth seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 in a tense two-and-a-half hour battle on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tunisian Jabeur, seen as one of the main threats to world number one Iga Swiatek, arrived in Paris with a tour-leading 17 wins on clay.

THIEM FALLS TO DELLIEN

IMAGE: Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts during his first round match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Dominic Thiem, twice runner-up at Roland Garros, exited in the first round for the second straight year as he made 42 unforced errors en route to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 defeat by Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.

The Austrian is still searching for his first win of the year and has struggled for form since returning to action in March following a wrist injury.