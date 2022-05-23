French Open: Teen sensation Alcaraz starts off in style

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz steamrolled past Argentine lucky loser Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 to kick off his French Open campaign in solid, although imperfect, fashion on Sunday.



The 19-year-old sixth seed, who won the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Masters in the run-up to Roland Garros, needed just one set to adjust to the immense Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a meeting with fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.



The teenager, who reached the third round as a qualifier last year in Paris, has taken the tennis world by storm this season with four titles and has arrived at the French Open established as one of the title favourites.

A look at Alcaraz's first round win:

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during his first round match against Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina on Day 1 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, on Sunday.Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz is in the same half of the draw as 13-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic.Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Despite the convincing win, Carlos Alcaraz stated that his game needed some polishing after a tricky start to the match.Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ranked 120th a year ago, Carlos Alcaraz is now number six in the world, one rung below Nadal.Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest ATP 500 champion in history at 18 and the youngest player to beat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same claycourt event.Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com