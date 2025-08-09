Big name withdraws from US Open

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
August 09, 2025 10:07 IST

World No 12 Paula Badosa was forced to pull out of the US Open due to a back injury

IMAGE: World No 12 Paula Badosa was forced to pull out of the US Open due to a back injury. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Spaniard Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the US Open as she recovers from a back injury, tournament organisers announced on Friday.

World number 12 Badosa has suffered a string of injuries, including a chronic lower back issue that even had her considering retirement.

Last month, the former world number two announced she would be sidelined for a few weeks due to yet another back injury.

 

Badosa last played at Wimbledon, where she suffered a first-round defeat. She then revealed she had suffered a tear in her psoas, the muscle which connects the lower back to the top of the leg.

With Badosa's withdrawal, Switzerland's Jil Teichmann will move into the main draw of the US Open, where singles action begins on August 24.

Badosa has also had to withdraw from the tournament's new mixed doubles event, in which she had been expected to partner Britain’s Jack Draper.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
