Manchester City have injury concern ahead of season

IMAGE: British media reported that Rodri may have suffered a groin injury during the Club World Cup. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Midfielder Rodri is recovering from a "big injury" sustained during the Club World Cup, likely limiting the Ballon d'Or winner's playing time in the early stages of the new Premier League season, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola did not disclose the details of the injury but said the 29-year-old Spain international picked up the problem during their 4-3 loss against Saudi side Al-Hilal in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup in July.

British media reported Rodri has suffered a groin injury.

Rodri only made return to competitive action in May after eight months out of action due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

"Rodri is getting better but he had a big injury in the last game against Al-Hilal," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's friendly match against Italian side Palermo.

"He has trained better in the last few days. Hopefully after the international break (in September), he will be really fit.

"Hopefully in these (first three Premier League) games, he can play some minutes, but what is important is that he doesn't have pain because we don't want Rodri coming back injured. We will try desperately to avoid that.

"He has been training the last two sessions with us and that's good."

City, who finished third last season, begin their Premier League campaign away against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 16.