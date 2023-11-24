News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bhanwala takes home bronze in 25m rapid fire World Cup

Bhanwala takes home bronze in 25m rapid fire World Cup

Source: PTI
November 24, 2023 22:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anish Bhanwala

Young pistol shooter Anish Bhanwala on Friday won India's first ever medal in 25m rapid-fire pistol event in the ISSF World Cup Final as he bagged a bronze in the prestigious competition in Doha.

The 21-year-old Anish shot 27 in the final to win the bronze.

World championship bronze medallist Peter Florian of Germany took the gold with 35 hits while reigning world champion and double Olympic medallist Li Yuehong of China was second with 33 hits after eight series of five rapid-fire shots.

The medal in the season-ending competition capped a momentous year for the 21-year-old, who won a first ever senior individual ISSF World Cup stage medal and a first senior Asian Championships medal and a Paris Olympic quota place.

However, Anish, who was India's final start at the Doha World Cup Final, barely made it to the six-man final. His qualification score of 581 was just enough to pip German ace Christian Reitz to seventh.

 

But with all three Baku World Championship medallists in the final, the Haryana lad had his work cut out.

Florian blasted four perfect fives to start with and then had another five in the seventh series, which was enough to give him the gold.

Yuehong also had four perfect series of five hits and a couple of fours, which ensured that his score of two in the seventh series did not deny him a medal lesser than silver.

Anish, on the other hand, did well to keep pace with the high level of shooting all around, blasting two fives for his third and fourth series to go with three series of four-hits.

Chinese Jueming Zhang was the first to be eliminated with 12 hits in the first four series. He was followed by Clement Bessaguet who had 18 after five.

Czech Matej Rampula wilted with a no-hit in the sixth series, which ensured a medal for Anish.

The Indian was two behind the Chinese world champion Yuehong when he bowed out after the seventh series. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
If they want to play...: Nehra on Virat, Rohit's future
If they want to play...: Nehra on Virat, Rohit's future
How Dhoni influenced Rinku the 'finisher'
How Dhoni influenced Rinku the 'finisher'
Ronaldo's diet prepared by NASA scientists, says Ramiz
Ronaldo's diet prepared by NASA scientists, says Ramiz
Tunnel drilling stops again, 41 workers remain trapped
Tunnel drilling stops again, 41 workers remain trapped
Is Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?
Is Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?
Govt to help citizens file deepfake FIRs against cos
Govt to help citizens file deepfake FIRs against cos
Mitchell Marsh faces legal storm over trophy stunt
Mitchell Marsh faces legal storm over trophy stunt

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Is Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?

Is Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?

Mitchell Marsh faces legal storm over trophy stunt

Mitchell Marsh faces legal storm over trophy stunt

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances