Aus Open PIX: Shelton battles past Sonego to enter semis

Aus Open PIX: Shelton battles past Sonego to enter semis

January 22, 2025 14:42 IST

Ben Shelton

IMAGE: Ben Shelton celebrates winning his quarter final match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

American Ben Shelton wore down Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4) in a highlight-laden clash at the end of the day session to reach his first semi-final at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Shelton, who will meet the winner of Jannik Sinner and Alex De Minaur for a place in the final, ensured the United States has players in the men's and women's semis for the first time since Andy Roddick and Serena Williams in 2009.

Ben Shelton

IMAGE: Ben Shelton is the last American in the men's singles draw. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Shelton, the 21st seed, is the last American in the men's singles draw, having carried on after the third round exit of US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz and the quarter-final exit of 12th seed Tommy Paul.

Donning a white headband and a technicolour outfit, 22-year-old Shelton brought a matching attitude to centre court as he yelled his way to victory in the first two sets and often cheered Sonego's mistakes.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton is congratulated by Italy's Lorenzo Sonego after winning the match. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Unseeded Italian Sonego mounted a spirited fightback to push the game deep into a fourth set but faltered in the tiebreak.

Shelton wrapped up the match with a booming crosscourt forehand and high-fived his ecstatic father-coach Bryan Shelton, a former ATP title-winner.

"I feel relieved right now. Shout out to Lorenzo Sonego -- that was ridiculous tennis," said Shelton.

"It was one of the favourite matches of my career."

Ben Shelton

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

