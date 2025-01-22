Aus Open PIX: Shelton battles past Sonego to enter semis

IMAGE: Ben Shelton celebrates winning his quarter final match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

American Ben Shelton wore down Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4) in a highlight-laden clash at the end of the day session to reach his first semi-final at the Australian Open on Wednesday.



Shelton, who will meet the winner of Jannik Sinner and Alex De Minaur for a place in the final, ensured the United States has players in the men's and women's semis for the first time since Andy Roddick and Serena Williams in 2009.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton is the last American in the men's singles draw. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Shelton, the 21st seed, is the last American in the men's singles draw, having carried on after the third round exit of US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz and the quarter-final exit of 12th seed Tommy Paul.



Donning a white headband and a technicolour outfit, 22-year-old Shelton brought a matching attitude to centre court as he yelled his way to victory in the first two sets and often cheered Sonego's mistakes.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton is congratulated by Italy's Lorenzo Sonego after winning the match. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Unseeded Italian Sonego mounted a spirited fightback to push the game deep into a fourth set but faltered in the tiebreak.



Shelton wrapped up the match with a booming crosscourt forehand and high-fived his ecstatic father-coach Bryan Shelton, a former ATP title-winner.



"I feel relieved right now. Shout out to Lorenzo Sonego -- that was ridiculous tennis," said Shelton.



"It was one of the favourite matches of my career."