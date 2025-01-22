Aus Open PIX: Shelton battles past Sonego to enter semis

American Ben Shelton wore down Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4) in a highlight-laden clash at the end of the day session to reach his first semi-final at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Shelton, who will meet the winner of Jannik Sinner and Alex De Minaur for a place in the final, ensured the United States has players in the men's and women's semis for the first time since Andy Roddick and Serena Williams in 2009.
Shelton, the 21st seed, is the last American in the men's singles draw, having carried on after the third round exit of US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz and the quarter-final exit of 12th seed Tommy Paul.
Donning a white headband and a technicolour outfit, 22-year-old Shelton brought a matching attitude to centre court as he yelled his way to victory in the first two sets and often cheered Sonego's mistakes.
Unseeded Italian Sonego mounted a spirited fightback to push the game deep into a fourth set but faltered in the tiebreak.
Shelton wrapped up the match with a booming crosscourt forehand and high-fived his ecstatic father-coach Bryan Shelton, a former ATP title-winner.
"I feel relieved right now. Shout out to Lorenzo Sonego -- that was ridiculous tennis," said Shelton.
"It was one of the favourite matches of my career."