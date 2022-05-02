News
Beckham Turns 47; Posh Spice Gets Mushy

By Rediff Sports
May 02, 2022 18:06 IST
IMAGE: Victoria and David Beckham. Photograph: Kind courtesy Victoria Beckham/Instagram
 

Posh Spice aka Victoria Beckham says her husband is 'her everything'.

Victoria -- who began her show business career as one of the Spice Girls before she became a posh designer -- took to Instagram to share a loved-up post alongside a photograph with her husband, the football star who inspired a film as he turns 47 today, May 2.

'I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed', Victoria said of her husband as they stood with their arms wrapped around each other on a deserted beach.

'You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday,' she wrote.

In a follow up post, Victoria shared a series of photos of David with his four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, which the former Spice Girl captioned: 'Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!!'

'We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.'

