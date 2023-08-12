News
Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham

August 12, 2023 14:19 IST
Harry Kane

IMAGE: Harry Kane signed a four-year contract with Bayern Munich on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German champions said on Saturday.

Bayern said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

It did not disclose the transfer fee, which media reports have put at around 100 million euros ($109 million). That would be a Bundesliga record, smashing the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

 

"Bayern have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The England striker signed a deal to June 30, 2027. He will play with number nine on his shirt," the Bavarians said.

Kane joined Tottenham's academy aged 11 before making his senior debut in 2011. He has spent most of his career at the north London club but had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

Kane has scored a club record 280 goals for Spurs in over 430 appearances in all competitions and 58 times for his country in 84 games, making him England's all-time leading marksman.

He is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals - 47 behind Alan Shearer.

While he failed to end Tottenham's 15-year trophy drought during his time at the club, he was part of the team that reached the Champions League final in 2019. He also has runners-up medals from the League Cup in 2015 and 2021.

Kane had one year left on his contract, meaning Spurs were at risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.

He reportedly wanted to leave the club in 2021, when he was linked with a move to Manchester City.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
