Landmark 300th India Game For Sreejesh

IMAGE: The India-Japan ACT 2023 semifinal was P R Sreejesh's 300th international match. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

As India marched into the Asian Champions Trophy final for the fourth time, Goalkeeper P R Sreejesh celebrated a personal milestone.

The Indian goalie earned his 300th international cap during India's semifinal contest against Japan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium in Chennai.

To mark the occasion, Hockey India presented Sreejesh, one of the most experienced players in the squad, with memorabilia.

'I am privileged to have represented India for more than two decades and earning my 300th international cap is truly a special memory for me,' Sreejesh said.

'I will always give my best each time I will get the opportunity to wear the Indian jersey. I would like to thank Hockey India, my team-mates and the support staff for their constant support over the years.'

'I congratulate P R Sreejesh for reaching this mega milestone,' Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, who himself played 412 matches for India.

'It is a special and memorable for any player to wear the Indian jersey for the 300th time. Sreejesh has become a source for inspiration and he has proved his mettle with some remarkable performances over the past few years,' Tirkey, who also captained India like Sreejesh, added.

Having made his India debut in 2006, Sreejesh, 35, has manned India's post at many major tournaments, including the 2010, 2014, 2018, 2013 World Cups, Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022; three Olympic Games -- London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

At the 2020 Games, Sreejesh played a clinical role as India won a bronze medal, its first Olympic medal since 1980.

Sreejesh has kept a vigil in goal during all five Asian Champions Trophy games. Up next for India is Malaysia, who will be playing its maiden final.