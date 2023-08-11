News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Rayudu get BCCI nod to play in CPL 2023?

Will Rayudu get BCCI nod to play in CPL 2023?

Source: PTI
August 11, 2023 19:05 IST
IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu, who played for CSK in IPL 2023, has signed up for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots side as their marquee player. Photograph: Ambati Rayudu/Twitter

Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu could become the second player from the country to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after joining St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

 

Rayudu, who played for CSK in IPL 2023, has signed up for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots side as their marquee player, ESPNcricinfo reported.

After IPL 2023, the 37-year-old was revealed as the one of the signings for CSK's sister franchise Texas Super Kings for the Major Cricket League in the USA.

However, Rayudu decided against participating in the MLC after the BCCI announced it was mulling over a cooling-off period policy for players to prevent them from taking part in overseas leagues soon after their retirement.

However, the BCCI is yet to take a call on the matter. If he gets a game, Rayudu would become the second Indian player after Pravin Tambe to play in the CPL.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
