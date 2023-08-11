News
ODI WC: Pakistan will be treated just like any other team: MEA

ODI WC: Pakistan will be treated just like any other team: MEA

Source: PTI
August 11, 2023 23:26 IST
IMAGE:With Pakistan set to travel to India for the ODI World Cup, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the team would be treated just like any other side travelling to India for the World Cup. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

India on Friday said the Pakistani cricket team will be treated just like any other squad participating in the upcoming ICC World Cup in the country.

India is hosting the tournament from October 5. 

"The Pakistan cricket team will be treated just like the cricket team of any other country participating in the ICC World Cup," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

On Pakistan seeking better security for its team, he said the questions should be better directed towards the security agencies or the organisers.

"Of course, we would hope that all necessary security will be provided not just to them but to all other participating teams."

 

"I hope that there is a good match and I hope this is not war as it seems to be made out to," Bagchi said when asked about Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's reported comments that Islamabad does not mix sports with politics and that was the reason why it decided to send the team to the tournament and defeat India in India.

The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash would take place on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Asked about Bhutto Zardari's reported claim that India decided to hold the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the virtual considering his visit to Goa to attend a ministerial meeting of the grouping, Bagchi said it would be certainly "presumptuous" of anyone to think that one factor or one person would have had a role to play in that.

India hosted the SCO summit on July 4 in the virtual mode.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin were among those who joined the summit presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that the decision to hold the annual summit in the virtual format was taken considering a number of factors.

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

