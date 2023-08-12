News
'I'm Not Paid Rs 11.45 Crore For An Instagram Post'

'I'm Not Paid Rs 11.45 Crore For An Instagram Post'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 12, 2023 11:38 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Is Virat Kohli paid Rs 11.45 crores (Rs 114.5 million) for one Instagram post? Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Virat Kohli denied the report that he is paid $1,384,000 (Rs 11.45 crores/Rs 114.5 million) for each Instagram post he shares.

'While I deeply appreciate all that life has bestowed upon me, I must debunk the circulating reports about my income from social media', Kohli tweeted on Saturday morning.

According to a report on hopperhq, a tool for scheduling posts on Instagram, Kohli was the highest-earning individual of Asian descent on the list of those paid for each Insta post, 14th overall.

 

Jennifer Lopez, the Hollywood actress, dancer and singer, was just ahead of Kohli on the hopperhq list, which was led by soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who, the site claimed, is paid a staggering $3,234,000 for an Instagram post.

Ronaldo is the first human being to amass over 600 million followers on Instagream.

REDIFF CRICKET
