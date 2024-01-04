News
Barcelona can't afford players like...: Coach Xavi

January 04, 2024 11:32 IST
IMAGE: Barca coach Xavi Hernandez said the club can’t sign top players. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona can no longer afford to shell out huge sums in transfer fees for top players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, coach Xavi Hernandez said.

Barcelona forked out fees in excess of 100 million euros ($109.24 million) for Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele between 2017-19, but the club's financial issues mean they are unlikely to splurge on big new signings anytime soon.

 

Xavi has said they are hoping to sign new players in the January transfer window but when asked if they could go after the likes of Manchester City's Haaland or France captain Mbappe he told reporters: "I have to deal with the players I have, because right now we are not able to think about those kinds of signings.

"Unfortunately, we are not in a privileged situation economically to do that. I am left with the players I have, and with those players we have to win," added the Spaniard, speaking ahead of Barcelona's league game at Las Palmas on Thursday.

"We have to win titles and we have to play well because the bar is very high."

Barcelona are fourth in the league, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid, who have played one game more than Xavi's side.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
'If someone went for a dump...'
PHOTOS: Siraj's Six To Savour!
SEE: Ziva Dhoni Is All Grown Up!
AUS vs PAK: Warner out for 34 in farewell Test
What An Earthquake Can Do
Andhra Pradesh CM's sister Sharmila joins Congress
Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra
