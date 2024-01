Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni ushered in 2024 in Dubai alongside wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Sakshi treated the Dhoni universe to a video capturing her family's festive moments, wishing Thala's zillion fans a wonderful new year.

What caught everyone's attention was Ziva, now noticeably grown from the adorable tyke whose used to hang around her dad when he led the Chennai Super Kings to one IPL title after another.

Ziva will be 9 on February 6. Gosh, how quickly these children grow!