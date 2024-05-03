News
Rediff.com  » News » Post-mortem confirms Salman home shooting accused died by hanging: Police

Post-mortem confirms Salman home shooting accused died by hanging: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 03, 2024 16:50 IST
The post-mortem report of Anuj Thapan, an accused in the April 14 firing incident outside the Bandra house of actor Salman Khan, confirmed he died of hanging as there are ligature marks on the neck and signs of asphyxia, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Police and forensic team collect evidence after two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, at Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thapan, who was held from Punjab along with his associate Sonu Bishnoi on April 26 and is accused of supplying firearms and bullets for the firing incident, was found dead in the lock-up of the Crime Branch in the commissionerate complex at Crawford Market on Wednesday.

 

He had allegedly hanged himself with a bed sheet in the toilet of the lock-up, as per the police.

"The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday evening in state-run JJ Hospital in Byculla. As per the report, there are ligature marks on the neck and signs of asphyxia, all of which confirm that he died of hanging," the police official said.

The doctors who conducted the post-mortem have reserved their opinions, while the deceased's viscera, tissue and other samples have been preserved for forensic and chemical analysis and organs for histopathology, he informed.

"Footage from the lock-up CCTV shows Thapan going into the toilet alone. It is a clear-cut case of suicide," another official said.

Four persons, comprising Thapan, Sonu Bishnoi, shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, have been arrested in connection with the firing incident, while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been shown as wanted accused, as per the police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

