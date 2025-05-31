HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Balaji and Reyes-Varela knocked out of French Open

Balaji and Reyes-Varela knocked out of French Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
May 31, 2025 21:31 IST

IMAGE: India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela made an early exit from the French Open.

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela's French Open journey came to an end with the second round defeat against fourth seed Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, in Paris on Saturday.

Balaji and Reyes-Varela lost 3-6, 4-6 in the second round match that lasted one hour and 24 minutes at Court 7.

 

Reaching the pre-quarterfinals of the Clay Court major last year remains Balaji's best show at Grand Slams.

Other Indians in the fray are still alive with Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna reaching the pre-quarterfinals with their respective partners. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
