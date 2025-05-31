Pakistan threatens to seek Asia Cup hockey relocation

IMAGE: Pakistan have not qualified for the last two Olympic Games and missed out on the previous Hockey World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has said it will seek the relocation of the upcoming Asia Cup from India if visas are not guaranteed for its national team.

The continental tournament is scheduled to be held in India between late August and early September, with the winner earning a direct qualification spot for next year's World Cup in Europe.

A PHF spokesperson said the federation would consider sending its team to the tournament only if the Asian Hockey Federation and local organisers provided written assurance of visa issuance.

“Despite the strained relations between both countries if visas are guaranteed we will approach our government for clearance to play in India,” he said.

“Whatever directions are given by our government we will follow them but Pakistan's policy has always been to keep sports and politics apart.”

The comments come in the backdrop of heightened political tensions between the two nations, which came close to a full-blown war early this month.

The PHF also raised concerns over player security, saying it was the responsibility of the host nation to ensure the safety of all participating teams.

Pakistan, who have not qualified for the last two Olympic Games and missed out on the previous Hockey World Cup, are looking to rebuild their standing in the sport.