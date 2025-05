IMAGE: Animesh Kujur clocked 20.32s to better his own national record of 20.40 to claim the bronze medal at the Asian Athletics Championships. Photograph: ANI

India's Animesh Kujur shattered the National record to win the bronze medal in the men's 200m event at the 26th

Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Saturday.The 21-year-old clocked 20.32s to better his own national record of 20.40 to claim the final spot on the podium.

Japan's Towa Uzawa clinched the gold medal with a timing of 20.12, while Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Abdu I Atafi (20.31) took home the silver.



Kujur's bronze takes India's medal tally to 19, including eight gold.