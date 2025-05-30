French Open PIX: Sabalenka powers into 4th round

Images from Day 6 of the 2025 French Open in Paris on Friday.



Sabalenka eases past Danilovic





IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her third round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic at the French Open on Friday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka's French Open quest continued as she powered into the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Serbia's Olga Danilovic on Friday.



The Belarusian dominated her opponent from the start and although she faced some brief resistance in the second set, she easily set up a meeting with 16th seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States.



"I am super happy with the win, Olga is a fighter and I knew it would be a fight. She played like a top 10 player; pretty soon she will be in the top 10," said Sabalenka.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Sabalenka started in ruthless fashion, racing to a 5-0 lead but Danilovic avoided the bagel by winning the sixth game on serve, going on to pull a break back.



The resurgence was shortlived, however, as Sabalenka wrapped up the opening set with another break of serve.



Danilovic put up a decent fight in the second set but there was no comeback on the cards as Sabalenka broke for 5-3.

The three-time Grand Slam champion wrapped it up with an unreturnable serve on a half-empty Court Philippe Chatrier - a common occurrence on early matches at the French Open.

IMAGE: Qinwen Zheng serves during her third round match against Canada's Victoria Mboko. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen beat Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-4 on Court Simonne-Mathieu to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the second time in her career.