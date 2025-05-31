Shoaib Akhtar faces Rs1 billion defamation notice

IMAGE: The petitioner has demanded an unconditional apology from Shoaib Akhtar in 14-days time. Photograph: Andrew Biraj/ReutersI

Television host and former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official Dr. Nauman Niaz has served a Rs1 billion (approximately INR 30.46 crore or 346 million) defamation notice to former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar following controversial comment made during a channel show on May 25.

Dr. Niaz, a former Director of Sports at the state-owned Pakistan Television Network, has sent the notice through his lawyer after Shoaib allegedly described him as a "kit man" during his time with the Pakistan team.

"Dr. Nauman basically used to carry our bags luggage for us in the team," Shoaib said on a podcast.

Dr. Nauman served as the data analyst of the Pakistan team on a couple of tours some years back when Shoaib was playing for his country.

Deriding the role of coaches, managers in the team, Shoaib went onto narrate about how Dr. Niaz was in the team to carry bags of the players.

“That is what he did in the team. I don't know about anything else he did,” he added.

In the notice, the lawyer has demanded an unconditional apology in 14-days time or face legal action and damages.

The two have a history of clashes and during the time of Imran Khan's government, Dr. Niaz asked Shoaib to leave a live show on PTV after a minor dispute.

On intervention of a minister, he later apologised to the fast bowler and the two apparently settled their dispute.