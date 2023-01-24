Aus Open: Sania-Bopanna in mixed doubles quarters

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza will meet the Latvian and Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the last 8 stage at the Australian Open. Photograph: PTI

The Indian duo of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advanced to the mixed doubles quarter-finals at the Australian Open, beating the Uruguay-Japanese pair of Ariel Behar-Makoto Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6(11-9) in the second round on Monday night.

The 36-year-old Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam doubles champion (three women's and three mixed) will retire later this season after participating in the WTA Dubai Championships in February, making this her last Grand Slam campaign.

The Indian pair started off well, scoring their first service break early. However, Behar-Ninomiya broke back to level at 2-2.

Mirza-Bopanna broke again to go ahead and take control of the set as they won 6-4.

The scores ran close in the second set. At 3-3 Mirza-Bopanna effected a break but the Uruguay-Japanese pair returned the break to level at 4-4 and take the set to the tie-breaker.

Indians held their nerve thereafter to prevail and set up a meeting with the Latvian and Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the last 8 stage.