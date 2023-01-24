News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hockey World Cup: Germany, South Korea in quarters

Hockey World Cup: Germany, South Korea in quarters

Source: PTI
January 24, 2023 00:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Korea players celebrate a goal

South Korea stunned 2016 Olympic champions Argentina in the penalty shootout to book a quarterfinal berth, while Germany also reached the last eight stage after an easy 5-1 win over France in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Monday.

The South Koreans, who had finished third in Pool B, won 3-2 in the penalty shootout after the two sides were locked 5-5 in regulation time in an entertaining and high high-scoring crossover match at the near-full Kalinga Stadium.

 

They rode on an inspired performance from their 38-year-old veteran Jang Jonghyun, who converted two penalty corners.

Veteran captain Lee Nam Yong, 39, was also among the scorers as he struck the equalising goal in the 56th minute while Kim Sunghyun (18th) and Jeong Junwoo (20th) scored the other goals for the South Koreans in the regulation time.

Nicolas Keenan (21st and 47th minutes) as well as Nicolas Della Torre (24th and 41st) struck twice each for Argentina while Maico Casella (8th minute) scored the other goal in the regulation time.

South Korea remained the only Asian country in the quarterfinals and will face Pool C toppers the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Argentina will play against Chile in their 9th to 16th classification match on January 26 in Rourkela. 

Earlier in the day, Germany pumped in three goals in the second quarter to beat France 5-1 in their crossover match and make it to the quarterfinals.

Marco Miltkau (15th minute) gave Germany the lead in the first quarter with a field effort before a three-goal burst in the second.

Niklas Wellen (19th), Mats Grambusch (23rd) and Moritz Trompertz (25th) were on target in the second quarter.

Gonzalo Peillat (60th), who had earlier represented Argentina, struck from the penalty in the last minute of the match. Germany earned as many as nine penalty corners from which they scored twice.   

Germany, who had finished second behind defending champions Belgium, will face Pool D toppers England in the quarterfinals here on Wednesday.

Francois Goyet (57th) was the lone scorer for France, who had finished third in Pool A, as they made exit from the tournament. They also got nine PCs -- with seven coming in the fourth quarter -- from which they scored only once.   

France will play Wales, who had finished at the bottom of Pool D, in their first 9th to 16th classification match on January 26 in Rourkela.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Indians dominate ICC T20 Teams of 2022
Indians dominate ICC T20 Teams of 2022
Feeling good to be back on the field: Jadeja
Feeling good to be back on the field: Jadeja
Confident India target series whitewash against Kiwis
Confident India target series whitewash against Kiwis
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic storms into quarters
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic storms into quarters
Delhi set to get a woman mayor after gap of 10 years
Delhi set to get a woman mayor after gap of 10 years
No 'Mahabharat' between govt and judiciary: Rijiju
No 'Mahabharat' between govt and judiciary: Rijiju
Assam invokes POCSO for marriage with girls under 14
Assam invokes POCSO for marriage with girls under 14

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

In ODI World Cup year, big players set to play in IPL

In ODI World Cup year, big players set to play in IPL

Kiwis aim for consistency while adapting

Kiwis aim for consistency while adapting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances