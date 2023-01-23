News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mary Kom-led committee to probe allegations against WFI chief

Mary Kom-led committee to probe allegations against WFI chief

Source: PTI
January 23, 2023 16:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The MC Mary Kom-led Oversight Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of Wrestling Federation of India for the next one month. Photograph: MC Mary Kom/Instagram

Boxing great MC Mary Kom will lead a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

 

The government-appointed committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next one month.

The other members of the panel are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhika Sreeman.

The announcement of the panel was made by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.

Thakur had decided to form the Committee on Saturday following a three-day sit-in protest by some of the country's top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya against WFI and Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WFI's emergency general council meeting called off
WFI's emergency general council meeting called off
PIX: Ronaldo fails to score on debut for Al Nassr
PIX: Ronaldo fails to score on debut for Al Nassr
Aus Open PIX: Rublev rallies to beat wunderkind Rune
Aus Open PIX: Rublev rallies to beat wunderkind Rune
Women's IPL: BCCI set for another 4000 cr windfall
Women's IPL: BCCI set for another 4000 cr windfall
Morbi tragedy: Arrest warrant against Oreva MD
Morbi tragedy: Arrest warrant against Oreva MD
Rahul Gandhi's look-alike '2nd most clicked' at BJY
Rahul Gandhi's look-alike '2nd most clicked' at BJY
HC no to quash money laundering case against Bahl
HC no to quash money laundering case against Bahl

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

WFI chief Singh's cook files plea against wrestlers

WFI chief Singh's cook files plea against wrestlers

What WFI chief Singh told his supporters...

What WFI chief Singh told his supporters...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances