News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Only my injuries are questioned, says angry Djokovic

Only my injuries are questioned, says angry Djokovic

January 24, 2023 08:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic remained on track for a 10th Australian Open title on Monday with a fourth-round thrashing of Alex de Minaur. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Novak Djokovic said any questions over whether he has genuinely been struggling with a hamstring injury at the Australian Open only give him extra strength and motivation.

The Serbian remained on track for a 10th Melbourne Park title on Monday with a fourth-round thrashing of Alex de Minaur despite the injury that he had previously said called into question whether he could continue in the tournament.

 

In his English post-match press conference, the 35-year-old said he felt as good as he had since he sustained the injury in an Adelaide warm-up tournament, but in later comments to Serbian media he rounded on the doubters.

"I leave the doubting to those people; let them doubt," he said, according to the Tennis Majors website.

"Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting. I don't feel that I need to prove anything to anyone."

Djokovic, who missed last year's tournament after being kicked out of Australia because of his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, battled an abdominal problem throughout his run to his ninth title in 2021.

"I have got the MRI, ultrasound and everything else, both from two years ago and now," he added.

"Whether I will publish that in my documentary or on the social media depends on how I feel. Maybe I will do I it, maybe I won't."

Djokovic could match Rafa Nadal's record by winning a 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday but has often complained that he is not held in the same regard as the injury-prone Spaniard and Roger Federer.

"I am not really interested at this point what people are thinking and saying," he said.

"It is fun, it is interesting to see how the narrative surrounding me continues, narrative that is different compared to other players that have been going through a similar situation.

"But I am used to it, and it just gives me extra strength and motivation. So I thank them for that."

Djokovic will play Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How lucky towel helped Korda reach Aus Open quarters
How lucky towel helped Korda reach Aus Open quarters
PIX: Gauff exits Australian Open in tears
PIX: Gauff exits Australian Open in tears
Australian Open: Sania exits women's doubles
Australian Open: Sania exits women's doubles
PIX: Kane equals scoring record as Spurs beat Fulham
PIX: Kane equals scoring record as Spurs beat Fulham
Not familiar with BBC documentary on Modi: US
Not familiar with BBC documentary on Modi: US
Why Nilam Xess Is An Indian Inspiration
Why Nilam Xess Is An Indian Inspiration
AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!
AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Aus Open PIX: Djokovic storms into quarters

Aus Open PIX: Djokovic storms into quarters

Aus Open: Sabalenka advances; Garcia, Fruhvirtova out

Aus Open: Sabalenka advances; Garcia, Fruhvirtova out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances