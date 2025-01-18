HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India Open: Satwik-Chirag's campaign ends in semis

January 18, 2025 21:58 IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

IMAGE: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate a point during their India Open semi-final against Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: BAI/X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's campaign at the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament ended in the semi-finals after they were outplayed by Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in New Delhi on Saturday.

The 2022 champions lost 18-21, 14-21 in 37 minutes.

 

The Indian pair started well, mixing attack and defense to race to a 6-9 lead, but the Malaysians took control, winning five of the next six points to take a one-point lead at the break.

After resumption, Satwik and Chirag briefly regained the advantage, reaching 15-12. However, a strong comeback from the Malaysians, including a seven-point streak, saw them clinch the first game.

In the second game, the Malaysians surged to an early 5-0 lead. Despite a late rally from the Indians, which included a good service streak from Chirag, the Malaysians maintained their lead.

Goh read the game well from the front court as the visitors took a 5-0 lead after the change of sides. A lovely return to a flick serve gave the Indians their first points. A jump smash from Satwik narrowed the deficit to 4-8.

Then, a good serve and net duel brought the Indians to 7-8. Chirag kept serving well, and after a tight rally, it was the Malaysians who again entered the interval with an 11-10 lead.

The Indians levelled the score at 13-13, but the Malaysians pulled ahead with a three-point cushion at 17-14, after Chirag was warned for delaying. Soon, the score was 20-14, following six straight points, and the Malaysians sealed the match with a perfect ballooning serve to the backline.

Saturday's defeat is a second consecutive semi-final finish for Satwik and Chirag this season.

